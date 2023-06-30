Janet cautions pastors against adopting secular trends to woo youngsters

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni, has cautioned pastors against introducing secularism in church in a bid to pull the young generation.

According to Ms Museveni, church leaders have falsely perceived worldly trends as the only way to identify themselves with the youngsters.

"In an effort to be relevant to the younger generation, many [church] ministries today choose to live in accordance with the fashions, culture, and language of the world, believing that this is one way of identifying with those they desire to reach with the gospel," she noted in a speech delivered by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba who represented the First Lady at the 4th Annual Mid-Year Minister's Conference at Calidality Worship Center Church, in Kyotera District on Thursday.

"I strongly caution the Church against taking this approach to “effectively ministering” to this generation, because it paradoxically leads to the Church being discipled by the world. Avoid compromising our values, standards and beliefs. Instead teach them to obey everything God has commanded us, and this is the challenge I leave with you today," Ms Museveni said.

The First Lady rallied Church leaders to act as examples to their followers. “The Bible mentions several leaders who proactively encouraged the character and leadership development of those in their charge. Therefore, by establishing a relationship with Church leaders and positioning them to be effective in ministering to this generation, you are following in their footsteps."

Ms Nabakooba commissioned new classroom blocks of Calidality Christian School built through Pastor Robert Ssentamu’s ministry.

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba takes a tour around Calidality Christian School on June 29, 2023. PHOTO | NOELINE NABUKENYA

Pr Ssentamu said he started the school to transform his home village and provide free education to the needy.

Calidality Christian School started in 2012 with temporary class rooms made out of wood and papyrus but it has since transformed with storeyed buildings and has different levels from nursery to secondary.

Ms Nabakooba also used the same podium to give hope to road users of Masaka-Kyotera saying President Museveni had directed Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, to work on it and preparations are underway to start off the construction works.