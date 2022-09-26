Janet donates Shs20m to Kyabazinga for women empowerment
Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV hosted Neyendeire Development Initiative (NDI) women group members from the 12 districts of Busoga Sub-region at his Igenge Palace in Bugembe Ward, Jinja City North Division.
Kyabazinga said he was "very happy" that the women groups promote unity, culture, accountability, education and health in their communities, leading to an improvement in the wellbeing of people.
“The activities you are doing in the community have shown that you are empowering women and the Girl Child education in culture ethics and also exhibiting that you are responsible and love Busoga,” said the Kyabazinga.
He added that Busoga Kingdom is one of the Kingdoms with open accessibility to all its subjects and will support projects that grow their savings.
Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, said First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni is the patron of the association that was formed in 2016 to empower Busoga women to be independent in their homes.
Ms Kisaka added that Ms Museveni had extended Shs20m to the Kingdom, aimed at empowering women in the communities.
The chairperson NDI, Ms Edith Namusoke, said they were doing all it takes to ensure vulnerable women in Busoga are enrolled in the association because it is yielding fruits of development elsewhere where women are in charge of family affairs.
Each of the 12 district has a chairperson and a vice, who are responsible for mobilisation of the women into the association.
Each member is supposed to pay a renewable membership fee of Shs10,000, however, those in villages say they find it hard to raise it.
Also, the two-year Covid-19 pandemic affected the association's ability to mobilise.