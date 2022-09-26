Janet donates Shs20m to Kyabazinga for women empowerment

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV hosted Neyendeire Development Initiative (NDI) women group members from the 12 districts of Busoga Sub-region at his Igenge Palace in Bugembe Ward, Jinja City North Division.

Kyabazinga said he was "very happy" that the women groups promote unity, culture, accountability, education and health in their communities, leading to an improvement in the wellbeing of people.

“The activities you are doing in the community have shown that you are empowering women and the Girl Child education in culture ethics and also exhibiting that you are responsible and love Busoga,” said the Kyabazinga.

He added that Busoga Kingdom is one of the Kingdoms with open accessibility to all its subjects and will support projects that grow their savings.

Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director Ms Dorothy Kisaka (2nd Right) with chairpersons of the Neyendeire Development Initiative (NDI) women group in Busoga, greet Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV during a event at Igenge Palace in Bugembe, Jinja City on September 23, 2022.



Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, said First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni is the patron of the association that was formed in 2016 to empower Busoga women to be independent in their homes.

Ms Kisaka added that Ms Museveni had extended Shs20m to the Kingdom, aimed at empowering women in the communities.