Janet Museveni promises salary rise for teachers if NRM retains power 

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni, has promised to increase teachers’ salaries—both Arts and Sciences, if the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government is retained in power during the forthcoming general elections.

Her remarks come in the middle of an ongoing strike by Arts teachers under the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu), which started on September 15.

Speaking at the launch of the NRM campaigns yesterday, shortly after the presidential nominations at Kololo, Ms Museveni urged striking teachers to return to class, assuring them that the government would complete what it started.

“When we say that teachers should not stop teaching now because of salaries, we mean it and they should understand where we have come from and where we are going,” Ms Museveni said.

She added: “The NRM government is going to finish what it started.”

The First Lady acknowledged gaps in the education sector, including inadequate classrooms and delayed salary enhancements, but pledged that these would be addressed once the NRM secures another term in 2026.

“I wanted to clarify those issues, especially the children who don’t have classrooms and teachers whose salaries have not been enhanced. I believe that all these gaps will be filled, and schools will be sufficient across the whole country. Those that need rehabilitation will be rehabilitated,” she said.

She further appealed for unity: “What we need to do is ensure that we unite Uganda and give NRM under President Museveni another term so that the government can continue what it started. It is the only one that can finish it.”

Arts teachers’ strike

Last week, teachers of humanities, through Unatu, resolved to lay down their tools over delayed salary enhancement, just days before the start of the third term.

The union’s General Secretary, Mr Filbert Baguma, announced that all Unatu members in primary, post-primary schools and tertiary institutions would not report to duty when schools officially opened on September 15.

“Following a special sitting of the National Executive Council (NEC) held on September 10, 2025, and the branch chairpersons on September 11, Uganda National Teachers’ Union has resolved to resume industrial action effective September 15, which is the official opening date for third term,” Mr Baguma said.

He added: “The decision follows government’s continued silence on Unatu’s demand for salary enhancement for all categories of teachers in primary and post-primary schools and education institutions who were left out during the Financial Year 2022/2023 increments.”

This strike comes just months after a similar action in June and July. At the time, another group under the Uganda Professional Humanitarian Teachers Union (UPHTU) demanded that their salaries be raised to the level of their science counterparts. They met President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, demanding Shs6.5m for head teachers, Shs4.5m for deputies, Shs4m for graduate teachers, and Shs2.2m for diploma holders.

Government’s 25% pay rise proposal

Meanwhile, Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa yesterday reiterated that government plans a 25 percent salary increment for Arts teachers in the 2026/2027 financial year.

However, Mr Baguma dismissed the offer, insisting teachers would not return to class unless their salaries are raised by 300 percent—equivalent to the pay rise given to science teachers.

“We are not going back to class. After three years of waiting, you offer 25 percent while science teachers received 300 percent? That’s unacceptable. We won’t call off the strike for that,” Mr Baguma said.

In July 2022, government raised salaries for science teachers by 300 percent, increasing graduate science teachers’ pay from Shs1.1m to Shs4m, and Grade V science teachers’ pay from Shs796,000 to Shs2.5m.

Currently, a graduate Arts teacher earns a gross salary of Shs1,078,162 and takes home Shs841,931, while their science counterpart earns Shs4m gross and Shs2,858,000 net.

Similarly, a diploma-holding Arts teacher earns Shs784,214 gross (Shs639,108 net), compared to a science teacher with the same qualifications who earns Shs2.2m gross and Shs1.6m net.