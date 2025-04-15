Janet Museveni urges more women to join engineering

The Minister of Education and Sports has asked companies in the construction sector to provide more job opportunities to female engineers because they are diligent workers. Speaking at the inaugural Women in Construction symposium held at Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds last Friday, Ms Janet Museveni praised the quality of work delivered by women in construction and other key sectors.

The Uganda National Association of Builders, Suppliers, and Engineering Contractors (UNABSEC) in partnership with the Pan-African Chamber of Commerce (South Africa), organised the symposium to celebrate and promote women's participation in Uganda’s construction and infrastructure development.

Ms Museveni, who is also the First Lady, said she can attest to the work of females involved in construction projects. “When I joined the Education and Sports Sector nearly nine years ago, among the first groups of stakeholders that I interfaced with were those handling the projects we were working on at the time.

Related



These projects were facing various challenges and delays. So, I thought that I would listen to what the issues were causing the delays in implementation.”

“As we went along to finding solutions to some of the pressing challenges in that project, I identified some competent and committed young ladies to come and work alongside the technical people in that project. And to cut the long story short, I must say that it was that team of committed ladies that did a lot to turn around the project and ensure that we delivered One hundred and forty-five (145) primary schools all over the country,” she said.

The First Lady, thereafter, urged all company directors “to open more doors for women. They are equally capable of delivering high-quality services” because she has “not only heard but also witnessed what competent and committed women of integrity can do out of conviction for a noble cause”.

She also applauded the growing role of women in Uganda’s construction industry, commending companies like SMS Construction, Steel & tube for their outstanding service and commitment to gender inclusion.

“We believe in quality service delivery as a government, and SMS Construction, along with Steel & Tube, Roofings, Uganda Bati, Simba Cement, and others, have demonstrated that commitment under the guidance of UNABSEC,” the First Lady said.

“I encourage you all to continue your good work. The government is ready to walk this journey with you.” Under the theme “Levelling the Ground to Upscale Effective Participation of Women in Construction and Infrastructure Development,” the event emphasised the need to empower more women in engineering, surveying, and other technical fields traditionally dominated by men.

UNABSEC President Kiara Binta Nkuranga, the association’s first female president, echoed the call for inclusivity.

“We need to see women beyond roles like flag bearers and tea girls. It’s time to empower them as project managers, site engineers, and leaders. We want to ensure visibility and connectivity for women plumbers, welders, and other skilled workers,” she said.

Ms Nkuranga also launched the Women in Construction Uganda Chapter, an initiative designed to support, mentor, and advocate for women professionals in the sector. She urged Ms Museveni to help make construction-related courses more attractive to young girls arguing that her presence in the event as the highest-ranking woman in the country, inspires confidence in women.

SMS Construction Director Ainea Ashaba expressed gratitude for the First Lady’s support and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality services while promoting gender equality.

“At SMS Construction, we are committed to excellence across Uganda and the East African region. We also pledge to continue offering opportunities to women in our industry,” said Ms Ashaba, The 2025 symposium marks a significant step forward in setting the stage for sustained efforts toward inclusivity and quality service.