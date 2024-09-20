Janet Museveni warns youth against immorality

First Lady and education minister Janet K Museveni has warned students against immorality, saying it distracts them from their studies.

Mrs Museveni denounced older men and women who are distracting learners, noting that that they are causing problems like the rising HIV/Aids prevalence rates and unwanted pregnancies.

“Some of the young ladies are getting attracted to getting phones, laptops and all sort of things from some older men. Young girls, if you see those men please run, don’t think that to get a phone is important than your life,” Ms Museveni remarked during the closure of the 6th youth regional summit at St. Henry’s College, Kitovu in Masaka City.

The summit, which attracted over 3,200 students from several schools in Greater Masaka was themed “My life is my responsibility.”

Mrs Museveni further advised students to choose friends wisely and avoid those who don’t value or honor the advice of their parents, guardians or school administrators.

“The people you live with are a reflection of your character. Where you find that the friends you have live a life contrary to the values you uphold, please drop them because they can negatively influence your life and affect your education as well,” she added.

Further, Mrs Museveni -on Thursday- cautioned youth against social media misuse.

“Protect your minds from influencers and dances they make, during our days when we used to dance, we would dance with our legs and hands, but things have changed lately, while you dance, dance like a young boy and girl don’t attract people and whatever you do know that God is watching,” she added.

According to organizers, the regional youth summits are intended to help young adults learn, share and get equipped with life skills that can enable them navigate life and conduct themselves as responsible citizens.