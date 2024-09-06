Janet pledges govt support for national teachers' colleges

First Lady and Education Minister, Janet Museveni has pledged "total support" to national teachers' colleges as they transform into degree-awarding institutions in light of a new policy that requires teachers to have a minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree.

The promise was carried in her remarks delivered by an official from the ministry, Muzamil Mukwatampora, during the graduation of 2, 306 students at the Kabale National Teachers' College in Kabale District on Friday.

"Today marks a good moment for you graduands as it marks the climax of accomplishment of attainment of your certificates and diplomas. I urge you not to relax thinking that you have finished the race but rather consider this as a simple break," Ms Museveni said.

She encouraged the graduands to remain devoted and focused on attaining more knowledge to match the demands of the 21st-century teacher.

"It's only hard work and focus that will enable you to compete with the demands of the 21st century."

The graduation ceremony saw 2,306 diploma students receive their diplomas, with a call to aim for higher academic qualifications to compete in the job market.

The principal, Ms Annet Komunda, appealed to the government for immediate refurbishment of accommodation facilities and an increase in the capitation grant to support student needs.

Ms Komunda highlighted the college's achievements, including the availability of pedagogical facilities, vehicles, and a digital hub, funded by the government and its development partners.

Prof Eli Katunguka, Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, emphasised the need for higher academic qualifications to meet the current education needs. "The government is undertaking major reforms in teacher education to revamp the teaching profession and improve the quality of teachers," he said.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone for the college, with the last cohort of diploma students graduating before the transition to degree-awarding institutions under the UNITE program.