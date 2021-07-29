Janet releases 2020 UCE results today

The Public Relation Officer of Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), Ms Jenipher Kalule, yesterday said they had successfully briefed Ms Museveni about the performance of Senior Four students on Wednesday

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, will today release the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results.

This will be done at State House, Nakasero at 10am.

The Public Relation Officer of Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), Ms Jenipher Kalule, yesterday said they had successfully briefed Ms Museveni about the performance of Senior Four students on Wednesday.

Ms Kalule said just like the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results, which were released two weeks ago, UCE results will also be released scientifically with a few officials attending physically. A total of 333,889 candidates registered for 2020 UCE examinations from 3,935 centres in 2019.

According to Uneb, 49.8 per cent of the candidates were male and 50.1 per cent female.

A total of 148,135 were under Universal Secondary Education (USE) while 185,754 candidates were non-USE candidates.

Ms Kalule warned parents and heads of schools against gathering crowds at schools and homes in the guise if of celebrating good grades.

Meanwhile, detectives in the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) at Kibuli, Kampala have arrested a man on allegations that he conned several secondary school headteachers of money.

CID spokesperson Charles Twine said the suspect, who is a resident of Kasubi-Rubaga Division in Kampala, told the head teachers that Uneb would withhold their results due to their school’s purported involvement in various forms of examination malpractice.

Mr Twine said the man was arrested in Mpara Sub-county, Kyegegwa District.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was once a police informer and had received money from eight schools in different parts of the country.

Mr Twine also said the suspect got the school contacts from Google and told them that he was a security officer at Uneb.

Mr James Turyatemba, the manager for examinations at Uneb, said in case results of schools have been withheld due to suspected examination malpractice, they notify the affected schools in writing as well as district examination officials.

He added that the affected schools are invited to appear before the relevant committees of the board to be accorded a fair hearing.