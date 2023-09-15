Janet roots for graduates that solve future problems

The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports yesterday called for future-proofing of the education sector and tasked institutions of learning to embrace technological innovations.

According to Cambridge dictionary, the concept of future-proofing is the process of anticipating the future and developing methods of minimising the effects of shocks and stresses of events.

In her speech at the 7th Graduation Ceremony of Victoria University at Kololo Independence Grounds, Ms Janet Museveni, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, applauded the university management for adopting technological innovation and advancement.

To cope with the rigidities in a highly competitive job market, she called for resilience, integrity, and compassion while serving the nation.

“The job industry you [graduates] are about to step into is not the same as it was a decade ago, or even a year ago, certainly, technological advancements, economic shifts, and global events have reshaped the landscape of work ,” Ms Museveni said.

She also urged graduates to guard against HIV/Aids.

Mr Tayebwa tasked universities to collaborate.

“Partnerships will make universities stronger, provide institutions with research funds, and offer students job opportunities. Some government universities are already using the academic information management system managed at Kyambogo University and Makerere University. Let’s tap into these innovations at home,” he added.

The university chancellor, Prof John Opuda Asibo, urged graduates to fight corruption and practice knowledge leant. “You must not be driven by power, property, prestige, popularity, corruption, and pomp, as these tendencies are usually destructive,” Prof Opuda warned.

Mr Lawrence Muganga, the Victoria University vice-chancellor, asked the government to put in place policies that favour use of technologies.

Mr Muganga urged the government to put tax exemptions on technology gadgets imported into the country by universities.

He also asked companies and organisations not to leave the education task to institutions of learning.

“If you work with us, you will get the best graduates that Uganda needs, let your companies and organisations become our classrooms,’’ he said