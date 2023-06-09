Janet speaks out on Museveni's health

The First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni has commended clerics for standing with her family as they pray for the quick recovery of President Museveni who is currently battling Covid-19.

"Bishops, pastors, brothers, sisters in Christ, men and women of God, today, the Lord leads me to thank you for your prayers for the health of the President, myself, and our entire family,” Janet tweeted on Friday.

"Thank you for standing in the gap, especially for your President, because the enemy, who has never known that he was defeated at the cross when Jesus said "it is finished" is still trying to harm the servant of God. However, he has no chance because that battle was won by the Lord on that day. And by His stripes, all of us are healed, and we stand strong and whole, forevermore," the First Lady who doubles as the Minister of Education and Sports added.

She thanked all those who are kind and gracious enough to stand with her family in this season.

Janet said as a family, they are not afraid of what has befallen the president, adding that they would triumph since God is on their side.

She wished Ugandans a happy Heroes' Day and asked God to grace Uganda, Ugandans and continue to use them for His glory.

While giving the State of the Nation address at Kololo ceremonial grounds on Wednesday, Museveni revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Museveni said he had since isolated himself at Nakasero State Lodge in Kampala.