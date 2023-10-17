Janet tips candidates as UCE exams enter day three

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, has extended her warm wishes and words of encouragement to all candidates as the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations enter day three.

Ms Museveni’s message, delivered on the Ministry of Education and Sports’ official X (formally Twitter), highlights the importance of a positive attitude and effective preparation during this critical academic phase.

“Our dear candidates, the long-awaited examination period is finally here. Congratulations on reaching this milestone. The Ministry of Education and Sports stands with you during this pivotal academic moment,” Ms Museveni said.

In her message, the First Lady emphasises the crucial role that candidates’ attitudes play during the exams, stressing that the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) assesses their progress and paves the way for their academic future.

She urged candidates to manage their time efficiently, and maintain a balance between revision and relaxation, asserting that effective time management can help reduce stress and improve overall performance.

On mental health

On recognising the importance of physical and mental health, the minister advised students to eat well and get enough rest and ensure they are in good health, something she said can contribute to better concentration and stamina during the exams.

“Trust that the efforts you and your educators put in will yield results. I believe in your success and commend our teaching and administrative staff dedication,” Ms Museveni said.

Senior Four candidates started sitting for their examinations on Monday, starting with Geography Paper One in the morning and Paper Two in the afternoon.

The candidates yesterday sat for Mathematics Paper One and Paper Two in the evening.

They sat for Chemistry Practicals in the morning and Music Aural in the afternoon yesterday.

The will sit for Mathematics Paper One in the morning and Paper Two in the afternoon today.

The Uneb executive director, Mr Daniel Odongo, said a total of 364,470 candidates registered for this year’s UCE exams.

Among these, 118,735 are in government-funded schools under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 245,734 are privately sponsored. There are 777 special needs education learners among the UCE candidates, and 59 candidates are inmates from Luzira prison, respectively.

Just like on day one, the Uneb principal communication officer, Ms Jenifer Kalule, said they did not register any major incident on day two.

She indicated that unlike on Monday where the exams were disrupted, the weather was friendly yesterday and the same is expected today.