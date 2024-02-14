Janet to release 2023 UCE results Thursday

The Minister for Education and Sports, Janet K. Museveni has confirmed that she will release the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exam results on Thursday.

The results for at least 349, 459 candidates who sat the exams last year will be released at State Lodge, Nakasero at 11am, according to Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

“The release of UCE 2023 follows a briefing session by UNEB to the Minister this (Wednesday) morning. A total of 349, 459 candidates registered for the 2023 UCE Examination as compared to 364, 467 in 2022,” UNEB said in a statement.

UNEB officials after briefing the Minister for Education and Sports, Janet K. Museveni about 2023 UCE results at State Lodge, Nakasero on February 14, 2024

