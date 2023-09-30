Janet urges affirmative action for Rwenzori sub-region

First Lady and education minister Janet Museveni has called for affirmative action to aid the recovery of the Rwenzori sub-region, noting that it has grappled with several challenges for decades.

“We are aware that Kasese District and the Rwenzori sub region have gone through challenging circumstances, including ADF attacks, floods, landslides, and civil strife. This has affected access to vital services like education and economic empowerment programs,” she observed in Kasese District.

“Hence, there is a need for affirmative action to support the communities in the entire sub-region as they try to settle and recover from these setbacks," she added in remarks delivered by primary health care minister Margret Muhanga, during the fifth graduation of Kagando School of Nursing and Midwifery.

On Friday, Muhanga also extended government's sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones during a suspected ADF rebel June attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School which left 44 killed.

"This was a heartless act that no rational person would commit. The government is doing everything possible to secure our borders and eliminate bad elements that seek to destabilize our country," she emphasized.

At Friday’s function, 1,140 graduates received certificates and diplomas in nursing, midwifery, medical theatre techniques, and medical laboratory technology, conferred by Prof Aaron Mushengyezi, the Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University (UCU).

"As graduates of a Christian institution, we expect that you will go out and make a difference, serving God's people faithfully while living up to the values clearly articulated in your nurse's anthem. You have been chosen by God to love and serve. Treat people professionally as we pray to God to do the healing," Mrs Museveni told the graduates.

Meanwhile, South Rwenzori Diocese Bishop Nason Baluku challenged health workers across the country to execute their duties with integrity.

"Your private and public life must align. Integrity earns trust, peace, and influence. Some people may resort to unethical means to gain influence, but with integrity, your words hold weight even without a platform," he highlighted.