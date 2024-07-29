Janet urges church leaders to put youth at the centre of evangelism

First Lady Janet Museveni, also Minister for Education and Sports, has called on church leaders to prioritise the spiritual well-being of young people in their evangelism efforts.

In a speech delivered by Ntungamo District Woman MP Bata Kamateneti at a fundraising function for St Peter's Church on Sunday, Ms Museveni emphasised the need for the church to address the challenges faced by the youth.

"The church must ask questions concerning the spiritual lives of young people, who have been influenced by globalisation and western culture," she said.

"The youth have been exposed to cultures that promote sexual immorality and anti-African and Christian values."

Ms Museveni urged the church to counteract negative messages and practices that undermine religious and cultural values.

"Globalisation has introduced new ways of dressing, lifestyle, and mindset that have negatively impacted the young generation. The church must rise and preach against these messages and practices."

She expressed concern that adopted cultures have led the youth away from hard work and integrity.

"In trading centers, messages of sports betting promote a lifestyle of getting rich quickly through gambling instead of promoting values of hard work and integrity."

Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiime, parish priest of Sacred Heart Ntungamo Catholic parish, emphasized the importance of building places of worship as a way for leaders to serve God and repent.