Janet urges women to embrace regular medical check-ups

The First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, has urged women to conduct routine medical check-ups for early detection of diseases and treatment.

Ms Museveni noted that at each stage, a woman may encounter distinct symptoms and varying disease risks, hence the need for regular health check-ups, including cancer screening and bone density.

She explained that health is not the absence of a disease but rather a state of physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Ms Museveni was speaking during the launch of women’s optimal health framework at State House in Entebbe on Friday.

Ms Museveni was with Ms Zita Oligui Nguema, the first lady of Gabon, and health ministers of various countries.

In partnership with the Institute for Women’s Health, they launched the Protego Women’s Optimal Health Framework aimed at improving research to transform women’s health globally.

The programme aligns with the objectives of the Geneva Consensus Declaration, which emphasises the importance of protecting the family as the natural and fundamental unit of society.

The platform will allow nations to implement diplomatic, legal, health, and education policies that are fully consistent with a nation’s commitment to value women, families, life, and sovereignty.

“A woman’s health involves more than just her reproductive function. Therefore, the focus and constant message in everything we are doing must be on research, disease prevention and health needs. Issues such as proper diet, regular exercise, avoiding unhealthy habits such as alcohol consumption and exposure to toxic substances all impact women’s health,” Ms Museveni said.

She further said the framework will enable women to have access to basic healthcare and prevent them from facing debilitating and threatening health issues such as maternal mortality, various types of cancer, HIV/Aids, and child marriage, among others.

“It is my hope that as we partner with international institutions and start initiatives such as the one we are launching today (Friday),” she said.

We shall raise awareness for our women, especially the young girls, and equip them with life-saving information and make services available near where they live,” Ms Museveni said.

Ms Nguema said women play a great role in Africa’s economic development and have a great potential to shape the continent’s future and that the programmes come to prevent the obstacles that would hinder their potential.

“I see an opportunity to discuss the ways and means of promoting low-cost and high-impact actions for women’s health in our respective countries,” Ms Nguema said.

She noted that improving access to quality health services, reproductive rights, and maternal healthcare are essential to women’s wellbeing.

Ms Nguema committed to supporting and monitoring the implementation of the framework in Uganda and her country to ensure a better future for women in terms of health.

Ms Valerie Huber, the founder and president of the Institute for Women’s Health, said the framework will promote community-wide innervations, spiritual wellbeing, and emotional and mental health.

She noted that the programme will help countries to share knowledge, experience, and challenges and then look for solutions.

The State Minister for Health, Ms Anifa Kawooya, said medical challenges have become undoubtedly expensive, especially women’s health issues.