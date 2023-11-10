Janet warns health workers against acting unethically 

The Minister for Education, Ms Janet Museveni, has warned health workers against unethical behaviour, saying it has affected the service delivery in the health sector.

Ms Museveni made the remarks during the graduation ceremony of more than 700 frontline health workers at the Uganda Institute of Allied Health and Management Sciences (UIAHMS) at Mulago yesterday.

“Unethical behaviour is one of the main challenges which needs to be addressed because there is poor attitude and absenteeism of health workers,” Ms Museveni said in a speech presented by the State Minister for Primary Education, Ms Joyce Kaducu.

The First Lady advised frontline workers to serve with a commitment to lift their country to another level.

“You have to be there for your patients and save lives as your oath states. Although you have started your new journey, I encourage you to read more books and regularly improve your knowledge because medicine is dynamic, and new diseases are emerging every day,” she said.

Ms Museveni added that the health profession is about love for humanity.

“Health workers should ensure that they practice what they have learned with honesty and professionalism. As they move out of the world, they have to be disciplined, follow the advice of their trainers and mentors,” the minister said.

The principal of UIAHMS, Ms Rose Nassali, told journalists that the institute is set to start offering bachelor’s courses after spending years offering diplomas and certificates only.

“The courses set for a bachelor’s degree include Medical Entomology and Parasitology, Physiotherapy, and Occupational Therapy. Other new diploma courses include clinical medicine and Speech and Language therapy,” she said.

Ms Nassali said the new courses will improve the health sector because many health institutions are offering diploma courses only yet the sector still needs more professionals.