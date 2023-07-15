Japan donates 25 ambulances to Uganda

The Ministry of Health has received 25 type B ambulances from the government of Japan to improve the emergency response to patients with life-threatening medical conditions at the community level.

While handing over the ambulances to Ministry officials in Kampala on Friday, the Ambassador of Japan to Uganda Mr Hidemoto Fukuzawa said that ambulances are part of Japan aid for social and economic programs.

Mr Fukuzawa explained that the project is aimed at addressing healthcare needs, through the provision of medical care equipment and helping to strengthen public health and the medical system

“The training and other necessary services like maintenance, are also provided within the project. Highly functional equipment requires good maintenance, I believe Ministry of Health staff at hospital level are aware of it,” he said.

“Public threats and medical emergencies such as communicable diseases like malaria, Ebola and even traffic accidents are many and cause thousands of people to die every year,” he said.

The Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng applauded the government of Japan for the continuous support adding that the 25 ambulances will be distributed in the 25 constituencies across the country.

“Type B ambulances vehicles meet both national and international standards. I call upon other developing partners that wish to support the ministry to follow suit,” she said.

She said that Uganda has 145 ambulances that meet the standards and are distributed across the country with 80 of them in the constituencies and 55 at referral hospitals and the rest are privately owned.