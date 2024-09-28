Japan gifts Kayunga school Shs329m girls’ dormitory

In a bid to improve the learning environment at the government-aided Ndeeba Secondary School in Kayunga District, Japan has constructed a dormitory worth Shs392 million for the institution.

The dormitory, with capacity to accommodate 200 learners, was constructed under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Commissioning the dormitory on Saturday, the deputy head of mission at the Japanese embassy in Uganda, Yoshimura Tomotaka, disclosed that the school was using a classroom as a girls’ dormitory at the time of requesting for the grant.

“In response to the growing needs for a girls’ dormitory to address issues surrounding girls such as sex crimes and early marriages, there was an urgent need to improve the dormitory environment,” Yoshimura observed.

The new dormitory has 3 rooms, one matron room and a meeting room with furniture plus a latrine and shower block.

“With these new facilities, Ndeeba SS should be able to accommodate more students and improve the learning environment,” Yoshimura noted.

He also urged the school administration to take good care of the facilities to better the academic standards in the school with about 1,400 students.

Besides, Yoshimura pledged continued support by the Japanese government towards initiatives that seek to improve student welfare.

According to the envoy, about 286 projects have been implemented under the GGP since its launch in 1992.

The dormitory is the second project under GGP in Kayunga District.

Finance state minister and area lawmaker Amos Lugoloobi described the dormitory handover as significant for the education sector.

“This support to Ndeeba SS is just one example of Japanese support to the education sector in Uganda. Over the years, Japan has been a reliable partner in the areas of education and agriculture,” Lugoloobi noted of Uganda’s good ties with Tokyo.

“To the students, the dormitory is more than a place to sleep in. Use it to improve your academic standards,”

Former minister Ida Nantaba, who is an old student of the school, urged girls to stay focused on their future.

Nantaba said she was forced to leave the school in S3 as it lacked a girls’ dormitory even as many men were disturbing her studies.

Ndeeba SS head teacher Apollo Lyadda hailed the Japanese government for the grant.