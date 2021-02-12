Japan gives Uganda Shs140b for Yumbe road

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) yesterday gave Uganda a grant of $37m (about137b) for construction of Yumbe-Manibe road in Yumbe District.

Speaking at the grant signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance offices in Kampala yesterday, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Fukuzawa Hidenoto, said the road is to improve transport in refugee hosting communities in West Nile.

“The government of Japan decided to make a contribution of about $37m (3.821 billion Japanese Yen). This contribution has been made to upgrade 23.6km of Yumbe-Manibe road in Yumbe District where the condition of the road is bad and hampers transportation of goods and people,” Mr Fukuzawa said.

Part of the funding will be used to build the new Korro Bridge and improve feeder roads using labour intensive technology. The project is also proposed to strengthen trade and rejuvenate social and economic activities in the sub-region.

The funders say the 55-month long project will be implemented by Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra).

The executive director of Unra, Ms Allen Kagina, said there are ongoing plans between the government and JICA on how to finance and support other projects.

“We are also planning with them the second Karuma bridge as well as Kibuye-Busega flyover that will connect with Mpigi-Busega flyover,” Ms Kagina said. Among the projects supported by JICA include construction of Source of the Nile Bridge, Kampala Flyover and the Kampala Expressway.

