JEEMA fires back at Bobi Wine over Bugiri remarks targeting MP Basalirwa

Opposition Justice Forum (JEEMA) party has pushed back against National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, after he urged voters in Bugiri Municipality to replace incumbent Member of Parliament and JEEMA president Asuman Basalirwa.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Bugiri last week, Kyagulanyi accused some opposition lawmakers of prioritizing personal gain over the People Power movement.

“Some people we trusted have gone quiet or sided with the regime. It is time for you, the people, to choose leaders who will not sell you out,” he said.

JEEMA responded on Tuesday through its spokesperson, Dr Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko, who described the remarks as “inconsistent and divisive,” warning that they could weaken the broader opposition ahead of the 2026 elections.

“We find it contradictory for Kyagulanyi to praise and endorse regime members like Rebecca Kadaga while calling for the replacement of a fellow opposition leader,” Nsereko said.

He added that similar internal divisions in Koboko County in 2021 had allowed the ruling regime to dominate the region.

“Undermining Basalirwa will not strengthen the opposition,” he emphasized.

JEEMA said it would focus on scrutinizing candidate manifestos rather than engaging in personal attacks.

“Ugandans know Basalirwa’s record of service and commitment to justice,” Nsereko noted, urging opposition parties to “stay united and avoid external distractions,” and warning that internal rifts only benefit the ruling regime.

JEEMA also thanked Bugiri voters for their continued support for Basalirwa, stressing the importance of focusing on the bigger goal of “liberating Uganda.”

Background

Bobi Wine previously backed Basalirwa in the 2018 Bugiri by-election, contributing to his victory following a rerun triggered by challenges to his 2016 general election win.

However, the NUP leader now argues that candidate Mangeni is better suited to address current challenges in the municipality.

JEEMA’s stance highlights ongoing tensions within Uganda’s opposition, as parties prepare for the next general elections, with unity increasingly framed as essential to challenging the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.