JEEMA suspends eight leaders ahead of 2026 polls

Uganda’s Justice Forum (JEEMA) has suspended eight senior members over internal party wrangles, triggering a storm of protest ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The suspended leaders include former secretary for foreign affairs Abdulnoor Kyamundu Ssentongo, former youth league secretary Derick Namukajjo, and former youth league chairman Haruna Musanje, among others.

Announcing the decision at the party’s headquarters in Mengo on Tuesday, party chairperson Kibirige Mayanja said the suspensions were approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the guidance of JEEMA president Asuman Basalirwa.

“These leaders had become undisciplined and violated party principles. They were damaging the reputation of the current leadership, and enough was enough,” Mayanja said.

The suspended officials have been summoned to appear before JEEMA’s disciplinary committee, which will determine their fate, including possible expulsion.

The rift comes as JEEMA seeks to consolidate its position ahead of the 2026 polls. Mayanja also announced that the party’s leadership term and its delegates conference had been extended by three years, until 2028.

“Our constitution review commission and NEC agreed to the extension to allow the drafting of a new party constitution, to raise resources for the conference, and to focus on participating in the 2026 elections,” he said.

However, Abdulnoor Kyamundu has dismissed the suspensions as unconstitutional, accusing the current party leadership of clinging to power.

“They are suffering from founder’s syndrome,” Kyamundu told Daily Monitor. “They behave like President Museveni during the bush war – saying they found the animal and must enjoy it alone.”

He added that he had already taken legal action. “I have taken the matter to court. The party constitution does not mention suspensions, only expulsion after a fair hearing. The courts will provide a logical conclusion.”

Party infighting has become a common theme in Uganda’s political landscape, especially in the lead-up to general elections, as factions jostle for influence and control.

Observers say such internal conflicts could weaken JEEMA’s electoral performance if not resolved early.

Uganda will early next year hold presidential and parliamentary polls.