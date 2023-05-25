Jews usher the first Torah fete in Uganda

The Jewish Community in Uganda say they will popularise the celebration of the Five Books of Moses, known as the Torah.

They said Jews and Ugandans need to learn about the books, which among others, contain laws such as the Ten Commandments that God gave Moses on Mountain Sinai.

Rabbi Moshe Raskin made the remarks while ushering in the first Torah celebrations in Uganda on Sunday.

He said the event is timely for the community of about 60 Jews in Uganda and the growing number of travellers from Israel to Uganda.

“The Jewish religion came to Uganda six years ago but it has been around since the days of Moses on Mt Sinai. We came to Uganda on the mission of our leader Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schnaerson, the Moses of our generation, who says we must have Jewish synagogues in every corner of the world,” Rabbi Raskin said.

Significance of Torah

Ms Jessica Kayanja, a senior Pastor at Rubaga Miracle Centre who attended the event, said: “When Moses was on Mt Sinai, God gave him a divine revelation of instruction on how the Jews were going to move to Israel, a land of blessings. Moses carried all the instructions from the Holy Mountain and brought it down to the people. Therefore ushering in the Torah is ushering God himself,” she said.

She added that in Israel, ushering in the Torah is a very big feast characterised by slaughtering animals, and dancing.



Pastor Kayanja added that the Torah are the first five books of the Bible, which are Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.

The festival was held at the Synagogue in Bugolobi. But unlike other church services where alcohol and cigarettes are banned on the premises, the Jewish community drunk wine, beer and whisky and had meals.

Asked why they do so and whether it does not offend God, Rabbi Zeev Raskinteh, the chief Rabbi of Cyprus, said Jews were in a celebratory mood and had to do so without any limitations.