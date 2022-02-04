Jiggers attack 650 residents of Rukungiri

At least 650 people in Bwambare Sub-county, Rukungiri District, have been suffering from jigger infestation since August last year.

One of the victims, Ms Susan Mugisha, 18, a resident of Kateramo Village, could not resume school on January 10.

“I started feeling something itchy in my feet in December towards Christmas for two weeks before seeking assistance at Bwambara Health Centre III but health workers did not find any disease and gave me some pain killers,” Ms Mugisha recalls.

“Later, my feet started swelling and my mother started checking them and found jiggers which later spread to the hands,” she added.

Other affected villages are Rushebeya, Kateramo,Kempazi , Garuka, Guruka in Kikongi parish.

The chairperson of Kateramo Village, Mr John Tumushabe, said many people, including children ranging from the ages of two to five are unable to walk, while the adults between 50 and 70 years can no longer sit due to pain caused by jiggers.

“The situation is terrible and we are likely to start seeing people die if action is not taken quickly. Together with members of the village health teams (VHT), we have embarked on sensitising the jigger-infested areas about good hygiene,” Mr Tumushabe said.

Ms Annet Kyobutungi, the Rushebeya cell VHT, said the problem is being escalated by residents’ failure to adhere to proper sanitation standards.

“Parents have failed to play their roles and some children sleep with dirty feet. Some families no longer care about their wellbeing,” Ms Kyotungi said. She called for government intervention.

Mr Moses Muguma, a resident of Rushebeya Cell, said: “Victims cannot walk, even eating is hard because they spend much of their time removing jiggers or scratching themselves.”

The sub-county chairman, Mr Chris Kagayano, attributed the problem to water shortage in the area.

“I started hearing that there were jiggers in the sub-county but most people in Bwambara are living in poor hygiene places because of water scarcity. That makes us prone to such infections,” Mr Kagayano said.

He said they had instructed a team of health workers to give medical services to the affected population.

On treatment

The sub-county community development officer, Mr Ronald Nahabwe, said about 450 people are receiving treatment.

“Jiggers in Bwambara are fuelled by high rates of domestic violence, poverty and child negligence by parents. The sub-county leadership team is set to conduct thorough fumigation of the affected areas and sensitise masses about improving their living standards,” Mr Nahabwe said.

The district chairman, Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama, has since urged all stakeholders to join efforts in fighting the jiggers.

Jigger infestation