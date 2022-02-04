Jiggers attack 650 residents of Rukungiri

By  Ronald Kabanza  &  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • The chairperson of Kateramo Village,  Mr John Tumushabe, said many people, including children ranging from the ages of two to five are unable to walk, while the adults between 50 and 70 years can no longer sit due to pain caused by jiggers.

At least 650 people in Bwambare Sub-county, Rukungiri District, have been suffering from jigger infestation since August last year.

