Jinja administrative units row over tourism site

Two administrative units in Jinja District are up in arms over ownership of Busowoko Falls, a tourism site, which covers about 1.5 hectares.

The administrative units are Jinja North Division in Jinja City led by Mr Ayoub Wabika, and Butagaya Sub-county in Jinja District led by Mr Abdallah Suta.

Mr Wabika contends that the tourism site falls under the defunct Budondo Sub-county he headed as the chairperson before it was added to the sub-counties of Mafubira and Bugembe Town Council to become Jinja North Division, which he currently serves as mayor.

He is, however, surprised that his colleague in Butagaya Sub-county is claiming its ownership.

“Previously, Busowoko Falls were known as such because of their location in Bususwa Village, Budondo Ward (current Jinja North Division), but I am shocked that stakeholders have refused to sit with me to demarcate the boundaries giving us our falls,” Mr Wabika said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Mr Wabika added that Butagaya Sub-county continues getting taxes from the site yet it is the property of Jinja North “according to facts on paper.”

He warned that its alleged reluctance to iron out this conflict may fuel clashes in future.

According to Mr Wabika, Butagaya Sub-county only owns Itanda Falls where the famous Nyege Nyege international music concert was held, and believes that if the rift over ownership of Busowoko Falls is resolved, it will be developed so that the next Nyege concert is conducted there.

Mr Suta, however, says those claiming ownership of Busowoko Falls are ignorant of its boundary history and are looking for cheap popularity.

He described them as “young persons and politicians looking for fame”, who should instead consult him for facts and technocrats for the maps indicating boundaries.

Mr Suta added that Bususwa Zone, which is also alleged to fall under the defunct Budondo Sub-county, is in Busowoko Village, Butagaya Sub-county. He said a community based organisation (CBO) he chairs has taken over its management and is remitting taxes to Butagaya Sub-county.

“Busoga Kingdom summoned me over ownership of this site, but I told officials registering kingdom property from central government to instead contact it (central government),” Mr Suta said, adding that taxes will be remitted to Butagaya Sub-county, which, in turn, will pay royalties to the kingdom once government announces its surrender of the falls to them.