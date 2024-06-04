Jinja authorities to revoke leases of undeveloped land

The chairperson of Jinja City Land Board, Mr Jamir Sanyu Mukama, said they plan to revoke all the land leases within the metropolis area, which has failed to be developed, especially by ghost and absentee landlords.

Mr Mukama notes that there are many dubious and fraudulent land transactions resulting from undeveloped land, which has been leased to people. He said since the board was instituted, they have received over 20 new cases, while about 100 are in court.

“The board has, therefore, taken the decision to halt all land transactions to fight the vice. I am directing Jinja Lands Ministry Zonal office to stop or halt all land transactions within the city as the board carries out its investigations into the loopholes of the land fraud,” Mr Mukama said on Friday, May 31.

The Land Act (1998) mandates the Land Board to hold and allocate land in the districts and cities, among other roles.

He noted that ghost and absentee landlords have stagnated development in strategic areas of the city.

Jinja City Land Board was instituted in February and sworn-in on March 7, at a ceremony officiated by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who urged the incoming office bearers to serve the people with passion.

“Jinja city is known for grabbing of public land belonging to schools, hospitals and markets,” Ms Kadaga said at the time.

The Land Board committee came after three years of division and disagreements amongst councilors.

The seven-member Mukama-led committee also includes; Mr Alex Luganda, Ms Barbra Munyaruguru, Ms Harriet Mirembe Mukisa, Mr Phillip Bogere, Mr Mohammed Katuntubiru and Mr Joram Emmanuel Kamugisha.

Council Speaker, Mr Bernard Mbayo, said the Land Board committee was passed in the interest of the public to end the three-year vacuum that was creating losses and disservices in the city.

Monitor in January reported that at least Shs5 billion was lost during the three years Jinja City lacked a functional Land Board.

Mr Alex Luganda, a board member, urged residents of Jinja city to check for their land details with the board, adding that there have been complaints of double allocation of land, while others have been allotted land with fake titles.