Jinja bridge overrun by grass amid maintenance gaps

Grass and weeds have begun sprouting along the edges of the Source of the Nile Bridge in Jinja, raising concerns over the maintenance of Uganda’s iconic landmark less than seven years after its commissioning.

A visit to the site this week revealed not only grass but also traces of crops such as maize and sorghum growing close to the edges of the bridge lanes. Piles of dead lake flies and splashes of mud, once routinely cleared, now litter the sides of the bridge.

This neglect follows the expiry of the cleaning contractor’s agreement about a month ago. Pedestrians, travelers stopping to take photographs, and tourists visiting the structure have since voiced their dismay at its deteriorating state.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the communications officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, confirmed the situation when contacted on Thursday. He said the government was working on a new plan for regular upkeep.

“A program is being designed for maintenance,” he assured, without giving a timeline.

However, sources who preferred anonymity told Daily Monitor that the previous team of cleaners and safety personnel had been dismissed after the government restructured management responsibilities.

The Shs390 billion cable-stayed bridge, a flagship project jointly constructed by Zenitaka Corporation and Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd., was commissioned on October 17, 2018. It replaced the aging Nalubaale Bridge and was designed with an expected lifespan of 120 years.

Originally supervised by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), the bridge and other infrastructure projects have since been placed under the direct oversight of the Ministry of Works and Transport. Some former UNRA staff were absorbed into the ministry, but routine maintenance appears to have stalled in the transition.

The bridge is a key artery on the Northern Corridor, linking Uganda to Rwanda, Burundi, and other landlocked neighbors, while also serving as a major tourist attraction. Its construction transformed the skyline of Jinja City and Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District.

Residents and visitors, however, now fear that without urgent intervention, the structure could fall into neglect, undermining both its aesthetic appeal and symbolic value.



