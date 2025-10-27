Jinja christians receive Bishop Wamika’s body in solemn procession

A deep sense of grief and reverence filled the streets of Jinja on Monday evening as hundreds of Christians turned up to receive the body of the late Bishop Charles Wamika ahead of his burial scheduled for Tuesday.

The faithful, joined by clergy, local leaders, and members of the wider Jinja Diocese, held a solemn procession as the bishop’s body was escorted through Main Street and Gabula Road before arriving at Rubaga Cathedral, where he will be laid to rest.

The atmosphere was heavy with emotion. Some mourners openly wept as hymns filled the air, while others quietly recited the rosary. Young girls were seen dropping flowers along the procession route — a touching tribute that reflected Bishop Wamika’s lifelong affection for children. Caring for the young was among his greatest passions, and he was often happiest in their company, sharing sweets and words of encouragement.

At Rubaga Cathedral, the body was received with full honors. The National Anthem, the East African Community Anthem, the Busoga Anthem, and a church hymn were each performed in his memory. Flags were flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the late bishop.

Rubaga Cathedral St. Joseph Church in Jinja City, where the late Bishop Charles Wamika will be laid to rest on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

The burial ceremony is expected to attract thousands of mourners, including top church leaders, dignitaries, and members of the public, who will gather to celebrate his life and legacy.

According to Rev. Fr. Gerald Muto, the Chancellor of Jinja Diocese and head of the organizing committee, several Catholic congregations will lead prayer sessions throughout the vigil ahead of the burial.

“Speeches will start at 10 a.m., followed by the requiem mass at midday, after which the bishop’s body will be laid to rest inside the Cathedral,” Fr. Muto said.

Priests view the body of the late Bishop Charles Wamika ahead of his burial scheduled for October 28 at Rubaga Cathedral St Joseph Church, Jinja City, on October 27, 2025. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Bishop Wamika will become the first bishop to be buried inside Rubaga Cathedral in Jinja, in line with Catholic Church tradition for serving bishops. The diocese’s founder, Bishop Willigers of the Mill Hill Fathers congregation, who died in the Netherlands, had in his will requested to be buried in his homeland.

The burial mass will be led by the Most Rev. Emmanuel Obbo, Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese.

Fr. Muto also revealed that President Yoweri Museveni had been invited to serve as chief mourner but will be represented by a delegate yet to be named.

“We really wished the President could attend because he tirelessly contributed to the late Bishop Wamika’s medical treatment,” Fr. Muto said.

Heavy security has been deployed around the cathedral to maintain order and safeguard mourners and their property. Access to the church has been restricted ahead of the burial ceremony.

Bishop Wamika’s death, at the age of 72, was announced on October 22, 2025, marking the end of a decades-long ministry defined by humility, compassion, and service to both God and humanity.