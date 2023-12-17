Jinja City authorities to impound vehicles being repaired on streets

Jinja City Council authorities say their enforcement teams are going to impound vehicles being repaired on any of the city streets with immediate effect.

Mr Nasser Ashraf, the Mayor of Jinja South Division, said mechanics operating on the streets are doing so illegally.

Some of the streets that have been turned into “garages” include; Spire Road, Oboja Road, Kirinya Road Eng Dhikusoka or Obote Way- a Shs16b 1.9-km stretch constructed by the World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project.

Mr Ashraf says the decision by mechanics to repair vehicles on streets has affected traffic flow causing to unnecessary jam in the city.

“Any vehicle found being repaired on any of the roads or streets will be impounded, while the mechanic will immediately be arraigned before court and charged in accordance with the road and traffic laws,” Mr Ashraf said at the weekend.

According to Mr Ashraf, the council is not getting any revenue from the roadside mechanics apart from a few who have registered under garage ownership.

“They (mechanics) have been notified several times, and as per the trade order, they should be prepared for anything that the council enforcement team is going to do as soon as possible,” Mr Ashraf added.

Mr Ronald Kagawa, an administrator at one of the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Jinja City, said motorists are currently facing a lot of challenges using Obote Way to access warehouses and bonds because it has been narrowed by vehicles undergoing repair.

“Our international truck drivers face challenges navigating through the road that was purposely constructed to ease accessibility to these ICDs for screening; it is unfortunate that such roads aren’t serving their intended purpose,” Mr Kagawa said.

Mr Ayub Mulondo, a boda boda rider who operates behind Jinja Taxi Park, said the new (Obote Way) Road has been taken over by mechanics who often insult other road users, especially truck drivers whenever they ask for space to pass.

Mr Joseph Okello, a driver contracted to deliver imports through Mombasa, Kenya, said most truck drivers have abandoned using Eng Dhikusoka or Obote Way because of the mechanics’ alleged intimidating presence, which includes hurling profanities at them.

“To deliver goods to warehouses and bonds along Obote Way, the truck drivers have decided to use Main Street, through Jinja Central Police Station, branch off to Ripon East, then Iganga Road and slope to Spire Road,” Mr Okello said.