Jinja City installs speed monitor to curb crashes

Jinja City has acquired a speed monitoring device aimed at reducing road crashes by displaying and evaluating vehicle speeds, detecting under- and over-speeding on streets and major highways.

The initiative is led by Cycling Out of Poverty Uganda (CooP-Uganda), a Jinja-based NGO promoting cyclist safety, in partnership with Jinja City Council and the Ministry of Works and Transport. Ms Marieke De Wild, the Programme Manager at CooP-Uganda, said the device is designed to “seduce” motorists into adhering to designated speed limits. She cited Main Street, where the speed limit is 20km/h, noting that about 83 percent of motorists exceed it, according to their data.

“The system we are piloting encourages car drivers and motorcyclists to observe the speed limit. As a vehicle approaches, the device measures its speed,” Ms De Wild explained. “If you’re within the limit, it displays a green, smiling face. If you’re over the limit, it shows a red, frowning face.” She added that similar devices have proven effective in other parts of the country, such as near Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya District.

Ms De Wild suggested the technology could be especially effective in school zones, making roads safer for children. CooP-Uganda is also promoting the use of bicycles by making them more accessible to students, health workers, and entrepreneurs.

“Bicycles are environmentally friendly, don’t pollute, and provide exercise,” she said. “Cities like Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris are prioritising cyclists. That’s the future we envision for Jinja.” Ms Hellen Kakungulu, another official from CooP-Uganda, said the organisation has mapped the most hazardous roads for vulnerable road users in Jinja, including Kiira, Nalufenya, and Main Street.

She noted that the Jinja–Kampala Highway has a posted speed limit of 50km/h, but the monitoring device has recorded vehicles moving at speeds of up to 121km/h. Inspector of Police Shaban Teeko, the assistant officer-in-charge of traffic in Jinja City, welcomed the development, calling it “timely.” “Most crashes in the city are due to speeding and reckless driving, which have caused many injuries and deaths,” he said. “We’re glad to have this device and plan to sensitise motorists on its benefits.” Additional reporting by Ronald Seebe

Background

According to the 2024 Annual Crime Report, police recorded 25,107 road crashes, a 6.4 percent increase from 2023. Casualties also rose—from 24,728 in 2023 to 25,808 in 2024. Most crashes occurred during daylight hours, with the peak between 6pm and 7:59pm.



