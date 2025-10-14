Jinja City losses Shs20B annually due to lack of lands committee

Jinja City Council is reportedly losing up to Shs20b due to the absence of an active Area Land Committee in Jinja Southern Division.

According to Mr Bernard Mbayo, the Speaker of Jinja City Council, the lack of a functioning committee has stalled major development and investment opportunities since Jinja became a city.

"We cannot continue losing such significant amounts of money when we have capable individuals ready to support the development of both the city and the wider community," said Mr Mbayo.

The council has now taken action to address the issue, with four members of the Area Land Committee for Jinja Southern Division being officially sworn in.

The newly sworn-in members include; Mr Isaac Mudhola as the interim Chairperson, Mr Issa Mwehenzi Kukunda, Mr Musa Wanda, and Ms Zurah Mutesi.

Town Clerk Mr Moses Otimong warned the committee members against engaging in any illegal land transactions, saying, "You have officially been sworn in today to commence your duties. Positive results are expected. Do not engage in any illegal land transactions without consulting the technical team, or you will be held personally accountable."

Jinja City Mayor Mr Peter Kasolo Okocha also cautioned the committee members against backdating land titles or converting land ownership to freehold without following due process.

The new committee has been tasked with fast-tracking the titling of all public land in the city, particularly schools, health facilities, and other government properties.

An elder in Jinja City, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the biggest problem facing the city is the election of leaders through bribery.

"They lack genuine interest in the city's progress and are driven by greed," the elder said, adding that Jinja's diverse tribal backgrounds can also make development challenging.

The council's action comes after a court case was filed by Mr Morisho Shafik, the elected Chairperson of the Area Land Committee, against the council for its failure to officially swear him into office.

Background

Jinja City was established in 1901 by the British as an administrative center. Its name is derived from the local word "ejjinja", meaning “rock,” referencing the flat rocks along the Nile River.

The city was officially planned in 1948 and grew into an industrial hub following the completion of the Owen Falls Dam in 1954. Jinja was granted city status on July 1, 2020.

On March 7, the Jinja City Land Board was elected and sworn in. While Jinja Northern Division has had a fully constituted Area Land Committee, the Southern Division had remained without one due to delays in the swearing-in of its chairperson now resolved through the recent council action.



