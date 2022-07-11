Jinja City rolls out road safety plan to tackle jam

Authorities in Jinja have embarked on road modernisation plans in the city to promote road safety.

The city senior engineering assistant, Mr Safani Waluube, at the weekend said the plan involves installing at least four traffic lights on busy road junctions.

“This year, we are establishing signal lights around the selected junctions, directing road users so that the city becomes a safer area for all people. A Chinese contractor has been secured to start the work,” Mr Waluube said.

He added that the traffic lights will first be installed at Total fuel sation, where Clive Road joins Main Street, at Dunlop junction, where Eng Zikusooka Road joins Main Street, at Clerk Road junction, and at Nile Avenue.

Mr Waluube said the road safety plan is being implemented with funds from Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development, and will cover roads in the Central City Division of Jinja South.

He added that several Zebra crossings are to be set up around schools, adding that establishing signposts and plot numbering has already started.

“We have already started putting signposts bearing road names to help motorists who are not well-versed with the city geography to travel with ease to avoid abrupt stopovers, which causes jams in some cities,’’ Mr Waluube said.

Pedestrian lanes

He said roads such as Nizam East and Napier, which are next to the Central Market and Taxi parks, have been gazzetted for pedestrians.

The city’s head of law enforcement, Mr Denis Bimbona, said vehicles and motorcycles will be allowed to park in gazzetted areas to avoid congestion.

“We are marking parking areas and each category of vehicle will be given a specific place for parking in an effort to organise the city,” he said, adding that loading and off-loading passengers from ungazetted areas will not be accepted.

Mr Bimbona said barricades will be erected on open poles in streets for protection, while punitive measures have been included against dwellers found littering the city and vandalising road signs.

The city mayor, Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, said the plan will also boost the night economy.

“People will use them to go about their businesses which will increase their income,” he said.

Mr Okocha added that the National Physical Planning board approved the plan. “Jinja is already enjoying the good plans left by the colonists and its modernisation is easy. Among the cities I have so far visited, we have the best-planned roads,” Mr Kasolo said.