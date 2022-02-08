Jinja City to get Shs16b roads

Jinja is set to benefit from the second batch of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project which will see at least four new roads worth Shs16.5b constructed.

Mr Isaac Mutenyo, the USMID programme coordinator, in an interview at the weekend, said the project includes roads such as Clive Road East/Clark Road, Bell Avenue East and West.

Mr Mutenyo said there will also be traffic signalisation (installation of traffic lights) at two junctions, extended drainage and completion of Busoga Avenue Road leading to the State Lodge.

He said the Phase II project will end in December 2023, adding that it is anticipated that there will be another programme to cater for the new cities and perhaps all municipalities.

“However, this has to be presented to the Ministry of Finance, Cabinet then Parliament for approval. We expect to present a proposal for funding this before this (current) programme closes so that we can have a seamless transfer to the new programme, if approved,” he added.

Asked how different the new anticipated programme will be from the current, Mr Mutenyo said more emphasis will be put on solid waste management.

“The proposal hasn’t yet been presented to the Ministry of Finance or Cabinet, but it will be only after mid-term review of the current programme,” he said.

In Jinja City, the USMID Project started on February 14, 2020 with works on Eng Zikusooka Road (1.9km), Busoga Avenue (0.35km) and Main Street extension to State Lodge (0.5km).

While checking on the progress of these works on Friday last week, legislators, including Woman MPs, raised concern over the open drainage system on Eng Zikusooka Road.

Mr Bernard Mbayo, the Jinja City Council speaker, said as a municipality, they have only been able to do a kilometre or two (of roads) fully facilitated with proper drainage lighting and beautification.

“Now we have been able to cover about three to four kilometres during the phases of USMID; we should be able, going forward, to ensure a project that is specifically designed for the 10 cities that are operational, that is, we get between 50 to 100 kilometres of roads that would help us solve the problems of roads in the city.

“We understand that we had 200 kilometres of roads as a municipality, but now we are a city and are bigger, hope to get better and have over 400 kilometres; but if we are doing one kilometre at a time or every financial year, then we need 400 years,” Mr Mbayo said.

He added: “We, therefore, request the government to come in quickly; this is a good start but we hope we can do better for the cities that are now.”