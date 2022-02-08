Jinja City to get Shs16b roads

A section of Jinja City. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE 

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In Jinja City, the USMID Project started on February 14, 2020 with works on Eng Zikusooka Road (1.9km), Busoga Avenue (0.35km) and Main Street extension to State Lodge (0.5km).

Jinja is set to benefit from the second batch of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project which will see at least four new roads worth Shs16.5b constructed.

