Jinja clerics’ murder plot: Another suspect held

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with a plot to murder leaders of Jinja City-based Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness, bringing the number of detainees to five.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said four suspects were arrested on Saturday following an anonymous tip suggesting that they were conspiring to kill the Church’s top leadership.

These include the head, Prophet Daudi Isanga, his deputy Stephen Oboth and treasurer Godfrey Mugaya.

Mr Mubi said the latest suspect was arrested from Kampala and is said to have been recorded in a telephone conversation planning the church leaders’ murders.

In the recorded conversation, which has been obtained by Daily Monitor, the suspect is heard telling his co-conspirators to secure for him a house in the neighbourhood from where he will base and execute the mission.

The suspect also tells his accomplices that he doesn’t want to stay with them in the same house because it will arouse suspicion prior to and after the crime.

“Mzee praise God and thank you for the Church work; I am set for our mission, but I was requesting to find me a place to stay as I come because I do not want to stay at your home since it will raise suspicion,’’ the suspect is heard saying.

Mr Mubi said police were casting their net further to arrest more suspects to help in investigations and have them arraigned before court.

He urged Church and Mosque leaders to report any threats to their lives.



