Jinja College goes 56 years without govt support

Jinja College, a secondary school in Jinja City, has gone for close to six decades without government support in terms of capital development fund, the headmaster has said.

Mr Mathias Isabirye said such support is extended to government-aided schools for infrastructural development, depending on their needs, but it has eluded them since 1967.

“We shall always remind the government that the last capital development fund it extended to Jinja College was in 1967 under the [World Bank-funded] International Development Association (IDA) project. Since then, nothing has been received. Fifty-six years is indeed a long time,” Mr Isabirye said.

The Catholic-founded, government-aided school, which was started in 1946 by the Mill Hill Missionaries, last Saturday celebrated its platinum (75 years) anniversary under the theme: “Harnessing ingenuity for continued excellence.”

Mr Isabirye, however, thanked the government for the support in other areas such as instructional material, especially for the Lower Secondary Curriculum, human resource and for continuous technical and policy guidance.

He added that during the last 75 years, the school has rendered invaluable service to society by providing value-based education to several generations of students, and has, therefore, played an exceptional role in nation-building.

Mr Isabirye further said schools of the calibre of Jinja College are going through a transition in the face of financial constraints against high competition from private schools opening and establishing in every sub-county.

He added that the school has fully embraced the New Lower Secondary School Curriculum (NLSC) and hopes the new skill-based curriculum will address the needs of the learners and society in the 21st century.

In February 2020, the NLSC was rolled out in a phased approach, starting with Senior One.

The curriculum aims at improving the quality and relevance of secondary education and ensuring that post-primary students are armed with skills needed in the workforce.

Mr Henry Kitambula, from the office of the Jinja Resident City Commissioner (RCC), who represented the government, said the government is embarking on giving a new facelift to traditional schools, but in a phased manner.

Fr Benedict Wakabi, the chairperson of the organising committee, said the 75-year milestone is of gratitude because the school has a lot to be thankful for, adding that when Jinja College turned 50 years, there was no such a celebration.

A fundraising drive for the construction of a four-storied complex, which will include offices, laboratory, ICT library and classrooms raised about Shs3.5m in cash.

Later, different people, including the Bishop of Jinja Catholic Diocese, Charles Wamika, and Mr Isabirye, among others, were recognised for their exceptional contribution to the school.

Mr Isabirye was singled out for stabilising, developing, and maintaining academic excellence at the school for the past nine years he has been at the helm.

Bishop Wamika said Jinja College faces competition from old, new, and private schools, and urged the students to maintain its tradition.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, was represented by Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Muvawala.

“Education is not only a universal equaliser, but a bedrock for national development,” Ms Among said before contributing Shs20m towards the school’s development projects.