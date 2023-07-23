Jinja College Old Boys commence renovation drive ahead of 75-Year celebrations

The Old Boys of Jinja College, united under their umbrella body Jinja College Old Boys' Association (JICOBA), have embarked on a renovation campaign to revitalise the school in preparation for its 75-year celebrations on August 5.

Mr Bernard Osenda, President of the association, said the initiative aims to show appreciation for the strong foundation provided by the school, which has contributed significantly to the success of its former students.

“This school laid a firm ground for us to become what we are now and there is nothing much we can do in appreciation apart from renovating it,’’ Mr Osenda said during the JICOBA General Assembly held at the school Jinja South City Division at the weekend.

Notable alumni include Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries, Mr Moses Magogo, President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), and Prof Paul Muyanda, a distinguished faculty member at Makerere University, among others.

The Old Boys have already renovated the dining hall, and further renovations are planned in anticipation of the school's 75-year anniversary.

Mr Denis Nyangweso, the Samia Bugwe Central Member of Parliament and an alumnus of Jinja College, highlighted the impressive representation of the school's alumni in Parliament. He emphasised the importance of supporting the school's progress and success.

“In Parliament, it was discovered that this school presents the highest number of Old Boys and we cannot fail to help it shine,” Mr Nyangweso said.

Mr Mathias Isabirye, the head teacher, lauded the Old Boys for helping the school, adding that some of the activities gracing the function have been taken up by the Old Boys.

He said: “The Old Boys in the medical profession have agreed to offer free medical services, while the launch of the construction of a modern library for the school will be part of the celebrations.”