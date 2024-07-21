Jinja College Old Boys launch ultra-modern dormitory complex

The Jinja College Old Boys Association (JICOBA) has launched an ultra-modern dormitory complex worth Shs3 billion, set to accommodate over 800 students upon completion.

The facility aims to address accommodation challenges and attract more students to the institution.

"We need to stand up and be counted, improving the accommodation standards of our alma mater," said Dr Mas Yunus Masaba, President of JICOBA, during the school's homecoming event on Saturday. "Students are sleeping almost on the roof, which is not healthy."

The event, held under the theme "Celebrating Our Heritage," raised Shs60 million from alumni contributions. Dr Masaba urged Old Boys to contribute generously, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

"I thank those who contributed to the procurement of whiteboards, but we need to expand the school's accommodation urgently," Dr Masaba emphasized. "The population has tripled over the years without a corresponding increase in dormitory space."

The new head teacher, Mr Micheal Dhikusoka, encouraged Old Boys to be role models for current students and support the school through their positions. Mr Namisi Wandera, a former student, urged the school's administration to involve Old Boys in development plans.

"We need to revise the trend and bring back the lost glory of our traditional schools in Busoga Sub-region," Wandera said.

The Speaker of Jinja City Council, Mr Benard Mbayo, urged Old Boys to reconnect with friends made during their time at the College.