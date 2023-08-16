Jinja court remands State House impostor

Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 39-year-old man to Kirinya Prisons for allegedly masquerading as a State House official operating in Jinja City and Jinja District.

On Tuesday, Herman Nuwagaba alias Abdul Ssempijja appeared before Ms Phiona Sheila Angura, who remanded him until August 21 when he is expected to reappear before the same court.

The accused is alleged to have visited Jinja Central Police Station on August 11 and introduced himself before a detective, Inspector of Police (IP) Bogere Michael, as a State House official.

“It is alleged that the accused person went ahead to instruct IP Bogere to submit case file vide CRB 145/2023 of Bugembe Police Station to him and the detective got suspicion of the accused person,” court documents show.

When Police verified the identity of the accused with State House officials through President Museveni’s deputy press secretary Faruk Kirunda, it emerged that Nuwagaba has never been an employee of State House.

Investigations reveal that Nuwagaba has also been masquerading as a policeman and a member of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). Further, he is also accused of pretending to be a judicial officer as well as an official from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi cautioned the public to stop dealing with people of dubious character, especially in matters relating to land.