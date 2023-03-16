Jinja diocese seeks Shs2.2b to organize Martyrs Day fete

The diocese of Jinja in eastern Uganda which was chosen to organize and animate this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo on June 3 will need to raise Shs2.2 billion to make the event a success, the organizing committee has said.

Jinja which last led the celebrations in 2002 was chosen to organize the event on behalf of Tororo Ecclesiastical Province and Uganda Episcopal Conference under the theme “Lord increase our faith” (Luke 17:5).

“We chose this theme because the Martyrs shed their blood because of faith in Jesus Christ. We would like to pray through the Uganda Martyrs that the Lord may increase our faith. We have set up a central organising committee to work together with Uganda Catholic Secretariat and other stakeholders in preparations for the successful celebrations at Namugongo,” Jinja Diocese Bishop Charles Martin Wamika told journalists on Thursday.

The organizing committee is composed of the Minister for General Duties in the office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba as patron and chairperson Finance, Mr Paul Baliraine as the chairperson and will be deputized by Fr Paul Musana.