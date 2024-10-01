Jinja factory deports 20 Chinese workers amid losses and protests

The management of Skyfat Tannery Company Limited in Loco Village, Old Boma Ward, Jinja South City Division, has deported 20 Chinese nationals who were being employed as expatriates over the past 19 years after the plant failed to find local and foreign market for its products.

The group was largely charged with heading departments in the factory and sourcing markets for the items produced but have failed to hit set targets, leading to the laying off of over 100 workers in June 2024 without payment.

Subsequently, some of the retrenched workers stormed the factory on September 28 demanding for their three-month salary arrears, but they were denied access into the factory by management.

This prompted them to contact the Office of the Resident City Commissioner (RCC), who joined them in their match to the factory.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Sun Jung, in an interview later, cited “poor management” for the laying off and deportation of the 20 Chinese.

“The factory is getting new management and will give opportunities to those who have worked under the previous leadership. I apologise on the behalf of management for what has happened not only at Skyfat, but also Sunbelt factory,” Mr Jung said on September 30.

He added: “Under the new management, we have decided to give those positions to the locals who have worked with us, attained skills, and have hired six Chinese to train them (locals) on what to do.”

Jinja City Council Labour Officer, Mr Joshua Bagoole, said his office had received complaints from the workers who were laid off without being paid their three-month arrears.

Citing the law, Mr Bagoole said any institution or company intending to lay off 50 workers and above must notify his office and the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, which the management of Skyfat had not done.

Mr Bagoole further noted that many factories in Jinja are not following the guidelines given to them to promote a good working environment and his team will soon start issuing tough punishments.

Mr Chris Isingoma, the company’s Operations Manager, said they are not going to recall the workers who were laid off but they will work out a modality of paying their three-months salary arrears.

According to him, some workers have served for over 17 years in various departments and gained experience. With the new management, he says they have opportunities of taking up positions left by the deported Chinese as long as they can write a report in English.

Mr Joseph Komakech, one of the representatives of the 100 workers and has been at the company for 19 years, said the new management should have monthly departmental meetings in order to share some challenges faced and improve on the workers’ welfare and performance.

Mr George William Okello, one of the affected workers, said he was “mistreated” and “exploited” by the Chinese, claims that could not be independently verified by this publication.

Mr Boniface Wadenga, the area LC1 chairperson, said if the claims by the locals are true, then the deported Chinese have cast the factory in bad light, and hopes the new management will bridge the gap.

Assistant Resident City Commissioner for Jinja South Division, Mr Ramathan Bazanya, has instructed the management of Skyfat Tannery Company Limited to ensure that the rights of workers are observed as provided for in the Constitution.

He further directed that all workers be issued with identity cards, appointment letters and contracts with immediate effect if they are not going to be taken on as permanent staff.