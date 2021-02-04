Jinja farmers ask newly-elected leaders for alternative market

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Farmers in Budondo Ward, Jinja North Division in Jinja City have asked newly-elected leaders to lobby for an alternative market.

They say this will reduce their reliance on Amber Court and Jinja Central markets, which are far apart and hard to access due to the poor road network.

Budondo Sub-county, where Budondo Ward is found, is about 10 kilometres from Jinja City. It has a population of about 75,000 people, most of who are farmers.



On average, it takes about 15 minutes for one to get there from the city centre. However, during rainy season the roads are impassable.

Some of the farmers Daily Monitor spoke to say they want the newly-elected leaders to get them market for their produce such as maize, potatoes and matooke.

Mr James Waiswa, a vegetable farmer, on Tuesday said Jinja North Division needs a nearby market.

“The newly-elected leaders should see that farmers are motivated and work hard to enable them educate their children. It is very disappointing that the same leaders encourage people to go into farming without securing markets for their produce. There is excess agricultural produce that lacks local markets,” Mr Waiswa said.

Ms Gertrude Nalongo, another farmer, said she is renting land in Budondo for growing green vegetables, potatoes and cassava, but she faces challenges of transporting them to Amber Court Market.

“We pay market dues each time to take something to Jinja markets. If we have our own market in Budondo, that money can be used to develop roads and sanitation in our area,” she said.

Mr Joseph Bosco Tenywa, who vends matooke on a bicycle, said government plans to set up a market should be backed by improved road networks.

He pointed out the road from Amber Court Market, through Budondo, connecting to Kamuli, as one that needs to be worked on to give farmers in Kayunga District access through the new Isimba Bridge.

Mr David Isabirye, the Jinja North MP-elect, said the residents’ demands will bring economic development and transformation, which will improve the people’s standard of living.

“I will lobby for the farmers’ markets for their agricultural produce and also look for ways to add value to their produce to meet the demands in other markets at national and international level,” Mr Isabirye said.

The Opposition-leaning politician added that he would work with everybody regardless of their political affiliation to ensure development.

Way forward

Officials say. Mr Ayub Wabika, the Jinja North Division mayor-elect, who is also the incumbent Budondo Sub-county chairperson, said there is land for constructing a general market in Budondo.

“We have secured two acres of land, from the 42 acres where the sub-county headquarters sits, for constructing a market and designs are underway at high level with the physical planning department,” he said.

Without divulging how much the market would cost, he added: “Sometimes government projects take time and put the public on tension. However, I am going to work closely with development partners to see that something is done to meet voters’ demands.”

