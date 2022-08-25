Jinja fuel stations phase out paraffin

With fuel pump prices shooting up each day, stations in Jinja City such as Shell and Total no longer sell paraffin, while a few others on Iganga Road sell a litre at Shs4,750.

An attendant at Total on Main Street, where petrol and diesel were on Tuesday morning going for Shs6,580 and Shs6,300 per litre respectively, said they stopped selling paraffin five years ago.

A newly-opened Shell fuel station on the outskirts of Jinja City, where a litre of petrol and diesel costs Shs6,620 and Shs6,160 respectively, has no provision for a paraffin pump.

At Stabex Fuel Station in Bugembe, Jinja North City Division, a pump attendant said paraffin has been left to businessmen.

An attendant at Shell Kamuli, who preferred anonymity, said they stopped selling paraffin 10 years ago because the market shifted to solar and gas.

She said daily paraffin sales hardly exceeded Shs30,000, which rendered the product less profitable.

Ms Lukia Nakisige, a 67-year-old resident of Kiige Village, Kamuli District, says candles and paraffin lamps are reminiscent of their times when they used them to catch silver fish.

“But now, you can’t find paraffin being sold anywhere because it has been replaced with wax/wick candles and solar power,” Ms Nakisige said.

Mr Joseph Wanume, the chief executive officer of Access to Solar Technologies, a company that installs and maintains solar in Busoga and other sub-regions, said there is low demand for paraffin.

“People are chasing for solar and pushing for green and renewed energy. Key players closed that business line. Shell and Total world over no longer sell it. Instead, solar is being accepted because it is user-friendly and cost-effective,” he added.

Mr Grace Masabe, who has operated a retail shop in Bugembe for 20 years, concurs with Mr Wanume, saying paraffin is tiresome to measure.

“I also think the demand for it has significantly reduced because many people own phones with torches, while others can acquire solar panels for as low as Shs60,000,” he added.

Mr George Gabula, a trader at Kamuli Central Market, has paraffin-consuming lanterns which have been on his shelf for more than three years.He has now been forced to sell each at Shs500 down from Shs1,200.