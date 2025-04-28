Jinja gets speed monitor device to curb road crashes

Jinja City has received a speed monitor device that will display and evaluate movement, detect under speed, and over speed of oncoming cars on the streets and major highways to curb road crashes.

The project is spearheaded by Cycling Out Of Poverty Uganda (CooP-Uganda), a Jinja City-based Non-Governmental Organisation which is promoting safety for cyclists in partnership with Jinja City Council and the Ministry of Works.

The company’s Programme Manager, Ms Marieke De Wild, says the device is to “seduce” motorists to drive within the accepted minimum speed limit.

She cited Main Street in Jinja City with a speed limit of 20Kms per hour, which she said is being breached by about 83 percent of the motorists, according to their findings.

“The system we are piloting is trying to seduce car drivers and motorbikes to go at the accepted speed limit, which in this case is 20Kms per hour,” Ms De Wild said at the weekend, adding that as a car or motorbike approaches, the device will measure the speed.

“If one slows down and is under the minimum speed limit, it will give them a green smiling happy face because you are doing good work, while a red frowning face will show you that you are driving beyond the acceptable speed limit.

“I have heard that there is one in Uganda while you are going to Murchison Falls (National Park in Nwoya District),” she added.

According to Ms De Wild, seducing car drivers and motorbikes to maintain the minimum speed limit could be implemented in school zones where there are a lot of children so that it is a safer place for cyclists, pedestrians, and all road users.

She added that they are also promoting the use of bicycles by making them available and affordable for students, health workers and entrepreneurs because they don’t pollute the environment, are environmentally-friendly, and are good for physical exercises, among other benefits.

“Internationally, cities like Amsterdam (Netherlands), Brussels (Belgium) and Paris (France), are currently prioritising cyclists, and don’t look at it as moving backwards, but the way to go, and that is what we are also looking at in Jinja.”

Ms Hellen Kakungulu, an official from CooP-Uganda, said over the years, they have mapped what they consider to be the most dangerous roads to cyclists, pedestrians, and food vendors in Jinja City, including Kiira, Nalufenya, and Main Street, among others.

“The Jinja-Kampala highway has a speed limit of 50Kms per hour, but from our device, we have seen that the fastest motorist does up to 121Kms per hour, which is almost twice the speed limit,” she said.

The assistant officer in-charge (OC) traffic in Jinja City, Inspector of Police (IP) Shaban Teeko, described the development as “timely”, saying most road crashes in the city are as a result of “over speeding and recklessness”, which he said has led to many fatalities and casualties.

According to the annual crime report, police recorded 25, 107 road traffic crashes in 2024, reflecting a 6.4 percent increase from 2023 (there were 25,808 casualties in 2024 compared to 24,728 the previous year).

More crashes were reported during daylight than night, with the highest number (3,780) occurring between 18at 00 hours and 19:59 hours.

“I am glad that we have now got a speed monitor device whose benefits will be sensitised to motorists,” IP Teeko said, adding that the biggest thing is for them to learn.

“Most motorists don’t know that while approaching any town where there are schools, hospitals, and several other businesses, they are supposed to drive below a speed limit of 50Kms per hour.”