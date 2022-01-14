Jinja health facilities go without mental health drugs for a year

Mr Joel Ssemwanga, the executive director of Uganda Mental Health Fellowship Atanekontola (UMHF-A), an association of people living with mental illness in Busoga Sub-region said that with the exception of mood stabilisers, drugs such as carbamazepine and sodium valproate are too expensive, while others, upon receipt, are left with as little as two months to expire.

By  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • Drug shortage has contributed to treatment delays, disease proliferation, complications and treatment failure. 


