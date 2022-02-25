Jinja hospital gets Shs15m heart machine

Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Thursday received a telemetry machine worth Shs15m. The portable device helps monitor a patient’s Electrocardiogram (ECG) respiratory rate and oxygen in the heart.

The machine is touted as being key in guiding doctors while they monitor heart-related problems, which most public health facilities across the country, with the exception of Mulago, do not handle.

The president of the Rotary Club of Nsagi, Ms Irene Luwesi Nakanwagi, said the machine is a joint initiative by Rotarians to save the lives of children and adults suffering from heart-related problems.

"We purchased two machines, each at a cost of Shs15m, and Jinja is first beneficiary, while the second [machine] will be donated to Mbarara Hospital,” Ms Nakanwagi said.

“Next year, we plan to do free heart surgeries for children and are calling upon anybody whose child is having heart-related problems to get in touch with Rotary Clubs across the country for more information,” she explained.

The acting Director Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Angela Namala, said the machine is going to help decongest Mulago Hospital by reducing on its number of heart-related referrals.

"The machine is timely and will guide the doctors in determining heart-related problems; it has a cardiologist who knows how to operate it," she said.