Jinja hospital gets Shs15m heart machine

Dr Asad Muyinda, the Jinja Hospital Cardiologist,  demonstrates how the newly-installed telemetry heart machine is connected to a patient on February 24, 2022. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

  • The president of the Rotary Club of Nsagi, Ms Irene Luwesi Nakanwagi, said the machine is a joint initiative by Rotarians to save the lives of children and adults suffering from heart-related problems.

Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Thursday received a telemetry machine worth Shs15m. The portable device helps monitor a patient’s Electrocardiogram (ECG) respiratory rate and oxygen in the heart.

