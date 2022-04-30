Jinja Hospital ICU undergoes renovation

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) engineering unit has embarked on renovating Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU), expected to be complete in the next seven months.

The acting Hospital Director, Dr Angela Namala, said the renovation, being undertaken by the Engineering Brigade of the UPDF, will see some of the rooms expanded.

"The public needs to know what is happening to the facility and where patients who need ICU services are receiving treatment in case there is need," Dr Namala said, allaying fears that ICU services were suspended.

Accordingly, she said arrangements have been made to equip the eye ward with four beds to handle patients that may be referred from other health centres.

“Out of 15 beds, only four have been sent to the eye ward to handle cases for a period of seven months,” she added.

She explained that since Covid cases had reduced, the four ICU beds can handle patients in need of services and in case of a surge in numbers, there is the necessary human resource.

She added that the hospital laboratory will also soon be undergoing renovation to allow installment and fixing of some equipment, while its services will be shifted to one of the structures at the Out Patient Department.

She, however, appealed to patients to first visit health centres established by the government before they come to referral hospitals.

The ICU was commissioned at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital in 2011 with a 15-bed capacity following its construction with funding from Assist International, a US-based NGO.

It was meant to decongest Mulago National Referral Hospital, however, it has since lacked the requisite manpower to operate some of the machines.