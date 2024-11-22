Jinja Kampala traffic to slow over Mabira road works

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced that there will be slow movement of vehicles along Jinja- Kampala due to road repair works at Mabira section.

The UNRA spokesperson, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, said the repair exercise will take two weeks effective tomorrow, November 23 to December 7.

Mr Ssempebwa said although motorists will continue using the road, only one lane will be operational with slower movement.

He urged impatient motorists to use alternative routes secured for them in areas of Katosi along Nyenga in Buikwe District and Kayunga.

“We have not suspended any vehicle from using this road but for those drivers who will not be able to bear with the slow traffic as we work, will use the alternative roads,” he said.

He added: Traffic will be restricted to one lane during repair. Motorists are strongly advised to use the Mukono –Kyetume-Katosi –Kisoga-Nyenga/ Njeru road as an alternative route to Kampala/ Jinja.’’

Mr Ssempebwa said drivers of light vehicles may also consider using Njeru- Kayunga-Mukono Kalagi-Gayaza route to Kampala.

Mr Ssepebwa said UNRA will be working on the potholes and any other road hazards including filling of the asphalt as the repair goes on.

The repair comes after public outcry in the last two weeks over long queues of vehicles that could make one take close to four hours struggling to dodge the potholes to either side of the forest section of the road with some motorists blocking one another.

Without mentioning the budget, Mr Ssempebwa said the repair aims at creating safety and comfort of the road users.

“The maintained works aim to enhance the road’s surface condition to ensure safety and comfort for all road users,’’he said.