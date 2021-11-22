Jinja Manchester United fan dies over suspected depression

Police in Jinja City are investigating the mysterious Sunday morning death of a staunch fan of English Premiership Club, Manchester United, hours after the team's latest defeat.

The club commands a multimillion-people global support base including a cult following in Uganda. However, it has endured a string of poor results, prompting supporters to question its ambitions.

After eyewitness testimony, Police theorize that the unidentified fan, believed to be in his early 20s, went into depression after the Club's humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.

The deceased was a resident of Masese Landing Site, Jinja South Division.

According to Police, the victim died between 11pm (Saturday) and 2am (Sunday).

Mr John Okello, a resident, said the deceased was a hawker who sold rat and pest poison.

"He was always seen in the community but his identity was unknown since he was a loner. However, we have been told that he was a resident of Danida Village,’’ he added.

"He was last seen drinking at a local bar on Saturday night but unfortunately failed to make it home and was found dead at the Landing Site on Sunday morning," Mr Okello said.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi said they suspect that the deceased went into depression after the (football) match.

"Such information can be got from the medical team after an autopsy has been performed to establish the cause of the death," Mr Mubi said.

In another development, Sam Nabusigo, in his 40s, has been electrocuted in Wanyange Lake Village, Jinja North Division, after allegedly hanging his clothing on a live wire, according to Police accounts.