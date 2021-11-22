Prime

Jinja Manchester United fan dies over suspected depression

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, southeast England, on November 20, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  Denis Edema

  • Police suspect that the deceased went into depression after 10-man Manchester United slumped to an "embarrassing" 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday. 

Police in Jinja City are investigating the mysterious Sunday morning death of a staunch fan of English Premiership Club, Manchester United, hours after the team's latest defeat.

