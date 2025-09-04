Jinja Mayor Kasolo breaks ranks with NUP, seeks re-election as independent

The incumbent Jinja City Mayor, Peter Kasolo Okocha, has declared his candidacy as an independent after being denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag, setting the stage for a hotly contested mayoral race.

Kasolo, the first mayor since Jinja attained city status, said he was disappointed by NUP’s decision to endorse former division chairperson Kirunda Mubarak, a former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member who recently defected to NUP.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Jinja. Running independently allows me to focus on service delivery without political interference,” Kasolo told reporters after his nomination.

He cited unfinished projects, including road rehabilitation, street lighting, and improving public services, as his driving motivation.

“My track record and grassroots support will be enough to secure another term,” he added.

Kasolo’s nomination on Wednesday marks a pivotal moment in Jinja politics, where voters are increasingly embracing independent candidates in defiance of party structures.

Out of 18 candidates nominated so far, 12 are running without party affiliation, while NUP and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have three each.

Political observers say the high number of independents reflects growing voter frustration with party primaries and shifting loyalties ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The race is already drawing notable figures. Ms Sirnina Kyakuwaire, Deputy Speaker of Jinja City, who lost the NRM ticket for Woman MP, has bounced back to contest as councillor for Jinja North Central. Mr Dhamulira Twahili has also been nominated for direct councillor.

Electoral officials in Jinja said the nomination process is still ongoing and expect more contenders in the coming days.

For Kasolo, the campaign is shaping into a test of personality versus party loyalty. His decision to defy NUP could either consolidate his reputation as a service-driven leader or split opposition votes in favour of rivals.

Kasolo maintains that independence will give him the flexibility to finish projects he believes are central to Jinja’s transformation.

“I want to deliver a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant city. That requires putting the people above party lines,” he said.

With his defection, the mayor joins a swelling number of members across the country who are challenging NUP’s flagbearer choices for different positions countrywide.

Early this week, NUP spokesperson and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi said “it was anyone’s right to join another political party.”