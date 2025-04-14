Jinja–Mbulamuti–Kamuli Road: Govt yet to fulfill promise 23 years later

Residents of Jinja have decried the state of the Jinja–Mbulamuti–Kamuli–Bukungu Road in Buyende District, which the government pledged to construct 23 years ago.

The government pledged for the construction of the 127km road in 2001. It’s one of the roads highlighted for construction in the NRM manifesto. Residents observed that Busoga region has been historically neglected and left out of national infrastructure development. Ms Sarah Sambya, the cvce chairperson of Kamuli District, emphasised that the Jinja-Mbulamuti-Kamuli-Buyende road is crucial not just for Busoga region, but for the entire nation.

Ms Sambya revealed that an empty pledge for the construction of a road project has been used as a political symbol and campaign tool, particularly during election seasons, to hoodwink people into supporting the NRM party. Mr Iddi Booya, the chairperson of sugarcane farmers at GM Sugar Factory in Njeru, said the road is in a poor state despite the government collecting substantial revenue from sugarcane farmers and tourists.

Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in Jinja, represented by Dr Sam Olam, claim that the Uganda National Road Authority took their land titles for compensation verification purposes three years ago, but they are yet to receive feedback or any compensation.

Dr Olam stated: “PAPs are in a difficult situation, as their land titles were taken by the government, making it hard for them to access loans and leaving them uninformed about the project's progress.’’

Jinja City council officials, who asked to remain anonymous to speak freely, attributed the delay to the government's transition of road management from UNRA to the Ministry of Works and Transport, leaving many uncertain about the project's future implementation. The Daily Monitor has learnt that government plans to borrow approximately Shs794.5b from Citibank to finance the construction of the 127km Jinja-Mbulamuti-Kamuli-Buyende Road and the 10km Jinja City Road.

Mr Edwin Lufafa, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Jinja North Division on the NRM ticket, stated that both former and current leaders have failed to collectively lobby for the road's construction because they've forgotten the key reasons voters placed their trust in them.

Mr Richard Gulume, the Jinja Resident City Commissioner, confirmed that the road has been on the government's agenda and that a consultant was recently on the ground to assess the project as planned. Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the minister of Works and Transport, confirmed that the road project is in its final stages, despite facing financial challenges related to compensating PAPs.

Financial challenges

The amount of money required for compensation was deemed too high, so a decision was taken to revise the size of the road. We cannot start constructing the 10kms in Jinja city areas before the main project starts, and it’s up to Jinja City leaders to decide on the roads for construction covering the 10kms,– Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport.



