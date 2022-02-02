Jinja NRM chief dies mysteriously 

By  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

  • Mr William Kato Kaziba passed away on Tuesday at Nile International Hospital where he was rushed after fainting at his home in Igombe Village, Buwenge Rural Sub-county, Jinja District

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) fraternity in Jinja is mourning the mysterious death of the district general secretary, Mr William Kato Kaziba.
Mr Kaziba passed away on Tuesday at Nile International Hospital where he was rushed after fainting at his home in Igombe Village, Buwenge Rural Sub-county, Jinja District.
The area LC1 chairman, Mr Denis Kamali, said when Kaziba became dizzy, he was first rushed to Buwenge Hospital, before being referred to Nile International Hospital where he was confirmed dead upon arrival.

