Jinja NRM chief dies mysteriously 

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) fraternity in Jinja is mourning the mysterious death of the district general secretary, Mr William Kato Kaziba.

Mr Kaziba passed away on Tuesday at Nile International Hospital where he was rushed after fainting at his home in Igombe Village, Buwenge Rural Sub-county, Jinja District.

The area LC1 chairman, Mr Denis Kamali, said when Kaziba became dizzy, he was first rushed to Buwenge Hospital, before being referred to Nile International Hospital where he was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Mystery

Mr Ali Kilume, the Political Assistant to the Jinja Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Manjeri Kyebakutika, said he spent the entire Tuesday with the deceased and he wasn’t complaining of any illness.

He said: “His death has really shocked me because he drove his car well while saying he was rushing home to watch news on TV; but I was surprised to learn that he has died.”

By press time, there was no medical report on Kaziba’s death.