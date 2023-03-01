Jinja ophthalmic training school to offer clinical medicine starting July

Jinja-based Ophthalmic College of Health Services will start admitting students to clinical medicine in July, according to the Principal, Mr Sam Ajwika Nason.

Mr Ajwika says the decision to admit clinical medicine students has been prompted by the College’s expansion.

“The school is expanding and in July, it is going to admit clinical medicine like it is the case in Gulu, Fort Portal, and Mbale and initially, we shall start with 40 admissions. The process has been approved by the Ministry of Public Service,” Mr Ajwika said in an interview on Monday.

He, however, added that the College will need a skills lab and library ahead of the July intake. “We lack both but because we have to continue teaching the students, we shall sacrifice some rooms in order to establish the skills lab and library.”

The development at the country’s only Ophthalmic Clinical Officers’ Training School follows the completion of a Shs1.5b complex in Danida-Masese, Jinja City South Division, which will pave the way for the relocation of 170 students this month.

The institution was first established at Mulago National Referral Hospital in 1989 under the Ministry of Health, before being transferred to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital in 2001.



However, the defunct Jinja Municipal Council later offered four acres of land to Jinja Nursing School for expansion and in 2021, construction of the complex started with sole funding by the government.

Mr Ajwika Nason said the new site is for the students to stay and undergo normal classes, while at Jinja Referral Hospital, they will be expected to undergo practicals on a daily basis.

“Before, students were scattered across hired dormitories, and you know it is very difficult to handle students who are scattered but they are now going to be concentrated in a single place and managing them will be easy for us administratively.